ADVERTISEMENT

NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab Govt tells High Court: Lawyer

March 21, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Punjab Police say the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run after escaping their dragnet

PTI

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid crackdown against ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar on Monday, March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Government on March 21 informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the stringent National Security Act has been invoked against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, claimed a lawyer.

During a hearing on the habeas corpus petition seeking the preacher's production in court, Justice N.S. Shekhawat also pulled up the State Government over Amritpal Singh giving police the slip on Saturday and called it an intelligence failure.

Also Read | Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against five people

The petition was filed by advocate Iman Singh Khara, seeking the “release” of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody. Mr. Khara is the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'

ALSO READ
Mobile internet services to resume in parts of Punjab; ban remains in districts like Tarn Taran, Ferozepur till March 23 noon

The Punjab Police say the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run after escaping their dragnet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During Tuesday's proceedings in the High Court, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh was also present.

Mr. Khara claimed that Amritpal Singh was “illegally and forcibly” detained by police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar.

Also Read | Won’t let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Mr. Khara said Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai filed its record pertaining to Amritpal Singh in the High Court.

Mr. Khara said Mr. Ghai told the court that five to six FIRs have been registered in the matter. The petitioner further said that the AG told the court that NSA has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

The step was taken after the senior superintendent of police Amritsar recommended it to the district magistrate. However, according to the reply filed by the State, Amritpal Singh has not been detained by police, said Mr. Khara.

After filing the petition, the High Court issued a notice of motion to the State Government for March 21.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of 'Waris Punjab De.'

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US