No electoral understanding with BJD in 2024 elections, says Odisha unit of BJP 

The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on December 30 clarified that there would be no electoral understanding with any party including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the State for the forthcoming elections in 2024.

In important strategy meetings held by Sunil Bansal, zone incharge, and Vijaypal Singh Tomar, co-incharge, all State BJP office-bearers have been instructed to work hard to secure the party’s victory and dispel rumours about the BJP going soft on BJD. The meetings were attended by State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, as well as Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh MPs, Aparajita Sarangi and Jual Oram respectively.

“Many people are creating rumours about a purported electoral alliance to serve their own interest. The leadership informed us that there is no question of any understanding with the BJD. We will field candidates in all 147 Assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats,” said Ms. Sarangi, BJP national spokesperson.

“The BJP will fight the elections aggressively. Party leaders will work based on definite set of instructions in the run up to elections,” she said.

Mr. Bansal had also attended a closed-door meeting of office-bearers of Odisha unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday. A few BJP leaders were also present in the meeting which assumed huge significance as the saffron party would require backing of Sangh Parivar for its electoral battle.

Later addressing a press conference, Mr. Samal, BJP State president, said, “The party has adopted a resolution that all leaders will visit villages spreading the message on successes achieved by the BJP government at Centre in all sectors during the past nine years.”

“We are tired of seeking answers on how ₹18.83 lakh crore provided by Central government to Odisha was spent during past nine years. The State government should not maintain secrecy over expenditure, which is over ₹2 lakh crore per year,” he said.

Taking potshots at the BJD government on the issue of corruption, Mr. Samal said, “When the whole country is taken by surprise over confiscation of ₹350 crore by Income Tax department in Odisha, it is puzzling to note that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not uttered a word on this. Mr. Patnaik has not ordered additional investigation into the incident so far. As BJD president and head of the government, he has not made stand of the party and government clear on such a massive financial fraud. He has to speak on this.”

“The Naveen Patnaik government must disclose how much land has been irrigated during the past 14 years of BJD’s single-party rule. The government has also not facilitated return of money to 40 lakh victims of chit-fund scam. The BJD government misled people by setting up a corpus fund and instituting a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the scam. The steps have not yielded any outcome,” he said.

“The BJP will take steps to return chit-fund money through an Ordinance within 24 hours of coming to power as 40 lakh people have lost their hard-earned money. Properties amassed by chit-fund companies will be auctioned and victims would get back their money. The BJP will make it happen. It will be reflected in our manifesto,” said Mr. Samal.

The BJP President said the party would highlight the Naveen Patnaik government’s failure in tackling crime against women and value-addition for mineral reserves.

The party will come up with Assembly constituency-wise chargesheet on promises made by BJD government and kept, said Mr. Samal.

