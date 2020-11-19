Night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases post Dipavali festivities in a second wave in Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed indefinite night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Friday to halt the infection spread.

The severe spike in cases in the city has led to an explosion in demand for hospital beds.

All commercial and business establishments, except essential service providers, will be shut from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary and incharge of COVID-19 management in Ahmedabad, said the civic administration and the State authorities had augmented beds in hospitals to deal with the situation.

“900 new beds have been added in various government hospitals and 400 in private hospitals. As on Thursday, 2,237 beds in government hospitals and 400 in private designated hospitals in the city are vacant and available,” Dr. Gupta said in a statement.

There are seven government hospitals and 76 private COVID-19 designated hospitals with over 8,000 beds in Ahmedabad.

According to Dr. Gupta, 20 additional ambulances have been added to the fleet to take patients to hospitals, while the State government has allocated 300 additional doctors and 300 medical students to help and assist the civic body in handling the rising number of patients.

On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 1,340 cases and seven deaths, increasing its case load to 1,92,982. The fatality count has risen to 3,830. There are now 12,677 active cases in the State.