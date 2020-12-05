NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KLF narco-terror case

New Delhi:

05 December 2020 18:07 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against a person for his alleged involvement in furthering illegal activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) by selling drugs smuggled from Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.

The charge-sheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court in Mohali under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against narco-terrorist Dharminder Singh (32), an NIA spokesperson said.

The accused, a resident of Punjab’s Moga district, used to receive heroin smuggled from Pakistan from Jajbir Singh Samra, and then distribute or sell it to local traffickers, the official said.

The proceeds generated used to be deposited with Samra for further strengthening of the KLF’s activities, the NIA spokesperson said.

Earlier, a charge-sheet was filed against 10 people in the case – Jajbir Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh – under sections of the IPC, the UA(P) Act and the NDPS Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali.

The case pertains to the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and ₹1,20,000 drug money from Samra and two others. The case was re-registered by the NIA. The role of Harmeet Singh, a Pakistan-based self-styled KLF leader and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money-launderer, has prominently emerged in running of a narco-terror network to strengthen the KLF’s terrorist activities, according to the NIA official.

A network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Hakimzada, the official said. Further investigation against the absconding accused is under way.