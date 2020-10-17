U.P. told to keep vigil on brick kilns in wake of rising pollution

NEW DELHI

Green panel raps State for allowing activity despite curbs

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain vigil against illegal operation of brick kilns to protect air quality in the National Capital Region.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the industry had a contribution of 5% to 7% of PM10 emissions in winter and summer respectively, to the ambient air of Delhi-NCR.

Illegal operation

“The authorities concerned in the State of U.P. may keep a vigil against illegal operation of brick kilns so as to protect the air quality in NCR,” the Bench said.

The green panel also dismissed an application seeking permission to operate a brick kiln. Earlier, the tribunal had rapped the State government for permitting brick kilns to operate despite prohibition during the lockdown.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Shailesh Singh and others who sought action against brick kilns that were operating without complying to environmental norms leading to air and water pollution. The plea alleged that 600 brick kilns were operating illegally in the Baghpat district in the absence of requisite clearances from statutory authorities concerned.

