Next 25-30 days are crucial for containing virus: Punjab CM

CM Amarinder Singh.

CHANDIGARH

19 May 2020 23:34 IST

Amarinder cautions against complacency as State records 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amid relaxations rolled out as part of Lockdown 4.0, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the police to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks. Punjab recorded 22 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported one more death of a patient in Pathankot, taking the tally to 38, said an official statement.

Capt. Amarinder said the next 25-30 days would be extremely crucial for containing the spread of novel coronavirus in view of the sudden opening up of the economy as well as offices and commercial activities after a 55-day curfew. “We cannot let all the benefits of all the work done by you in the past 55 days, and sacrifices made by the people of Punjab, go waste due to any complacency on our part now,” he said.

Night curfew

The Chief Minister also ordered strict enforcement of the night curfew, which bars people from moving out between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. except for medical or essential needs, in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

“The relaxations have been provided to the people for their ease and convenience as they suffered immense hardships during the curfew period,” he said, adding that no deviation from protocols and restrictions would be tolerated.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that officers across the State have been asked to register FIRs and impound vehicles or issue challans in case of any violation of the lockdown restrictions. “We should send a strong message about enforcing the restrictions stringently,” the DGP told his officers citing the Chief Minister’s instructions.

Mr. Gupta said the police have been directed to enforce strict social distancing not just at shops, offices, banks and liquor outlets but also in vehicles (car-scooters-motorbikes) as well as public and private transport buses. “These vehicles can ply within the State, except in the containment zones, but subject to strict protocols,” he said in a statement.

The total number of positive cases in Punjab reached 2,002 on Tuesday. The health department said 19 of the 22 new cases were reported from Ludhiana district.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said Punjab has achieved 78% recovery rate. He said out of 4,218 returnees from Nanded in Maharashtra, 1,252 turned out to be positive. “All of them have been declared as recovered and sent to their homes. Majority of cases in Punjab are from outside,” he said.