News analysis | Decision to revamp Congress Himachal unit triggers panic

Party leaders, experts say a similar revamp of State unit ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab failed to deliver results

Vikas Vasudeva CHANDIGARH
August 18, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party had registered a big win in the Assembly and Parliamentary by-elections that were held in October 2021 in Himachal Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

As two Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, political experts and a section of party members were concerned about the party’s decision to revamp the State unit, just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections. 

In April this year, the Congress appointed former State Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife and Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Singh as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president. Four working presidents were appointed including Harsh Mahajan, Rajinder Rana, Pawan Kajal, and Vinay Kumar apart from several office-bearers.   

The Congress party had registered a big win in the Assembly and Parliamentary by-elections that were held in October 2021 in Himachal Pradesh under then party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore and looked strong and unified. The BJP candidates lost by-elections in all three Assembly seats - Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai - and one parliamentary constituency, Mandi, to the Congress. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jumbo list’

However, later, as the State unit was revamped by replacing the president and appointing four working presidents, besides a ‘jumbo’ list of office-bearers, concerns were felt by a section of party leaders over “tinkering” with an established unit which had delivered victory in key elections.

“When the party unit was revamped, there were leaders who felt that a similar exercise of revamping the State unit just a few months ahead of the Assembly polls in neighbouring Punjab had failed to bear fruitful results. Such an experiment could prove detrimental in Himachal as well,” said a senior party leader, requesting anonymity.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The two MLAs who left the Congress and joined the BJP are Mr. Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana. Notably, Mr. Kajal was one of the newly appointed working presidents of Congress’s State unit. Both the leaders, sources said, were perturbed over the State leadership’s efforts “to weaken them in their Assembly constituencies and promote other leaders against them”.

Reacting after the two MLAs joined the BJP, HPCC president Pratibha Singh said both leaders had come to the Congress from BJP. “The party gave them a lot of respect but we do not know what fear they had of which agency or greed that they have returned to the BJP. They have been expelled from the party,” she said.

A keen political observer, professor Harish Thakur, chairperson of the Department of Political Science at Shimla-based Himachal Pradesh University asserts that changes at the top in the HPCC at a time when only a few months are left for the Assembly election is possibly not a good idea. 

“In Punjab, Congress revamped the State unit a few months ahead of the polls and received a drubbing in the Assembly election. In Himachal Pradesh as well, the party could witness a detrimental impact on its electoral prospects. Ms. Pratibha Singh was brought in as party chief with hopes of capitalising on the legacy of the late Virbhadra Sigh. However, her stature and acceptability in the party are questionable. The ‘groupism’ within the party has been coming to the fore as the election is inching closer. The shifting of Congress MLAs to the BJP is an indication that ‘factionalism’ is rising. The revamping exercise, which has created a ‘jumbo’ organisation of ‘office-bearers’, doesn’t seem to be yielding positive results as yet,” he told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app