New passport norm for J&K staff arbitrary: Tarigami

Srinagar

17 September 2021 23:18 IST

Roll back mandatory vigilance clearance clause: Gupkar leader

CPI(M) leader and Gupkar alliance spokesman M.Y. Tarigami on Friday described the J&K administration’s move to make vigilance clearance mandatory for government employees seeking passport as an “arbitrary and authoritarian decision to keep them under constant fear”.

“The latest order is another arbitrary decision and needs to be rolled back immediately,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said a vigilance case could not be a substitute to being found guilty in a court of law. “One of the most sacred principles of the justice system is that a person is innocent until proven guilty. How can the government deny a passport to an employee on mere registration of a case by the vigilance?” Mr. Tarigami said.

Mr. Tarigami has expressed concern over the government order suggesting that an employee’s alleged involvement in anti-national activities, secession, terrorism and subversion would lead to his termination of service and that no passport would be given to such employees.

“A government employee is a tool to implement the policies of the government. If the same employee is made a suspect, it will adversely affect his working and in turn affect the overall functioning of the government,” he said.

He alleged that the J&K administration seemed to be on a mission “to target its employees and keep them under constant fear”. “Such authoritarian orders will adversely affect the work in government departments. If somebody is violating the law, he must be dealt with accordingly, but an arbitrary approach is not good in a democratic country,” he added.