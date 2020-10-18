New oxygen plants for hospitals in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

18 October 2020 01:02 IST

This will provide timely treatment to serious COVID-19 patients

New oxygen production plants are being set up at sub-district hospitals in Rajasthan to provide timely treatment to serious COVID-19 patients.

The plants are expected to strengthen oxygen supply system in the health facilities where the patients are admitted.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said that while the State government was taking steps to streamline the system of oxygen supply, there was a “continuing decline” in its demand, indicating that the virus infection was getting under control.

Mr. Sharma said the hospitals across the State had added the beds equipped with high flow oxygen as well as the normal beds equipped with ventilators.