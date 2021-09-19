New Gujarat CM to meet President, VP and PM in Delhi on September 20

Ahmedabad

19 September 2021 19:11 IST

Newly-appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his one-day visit to Delhi on Monday, the CMO said.

Mr. Patel will pay a courtesy call on Mr. Kovind and Mr. Naidu for the first time after assuming the top post in the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Besides paying a courtesy call on the prime minister, Mr. Patel is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J.P. Nadda before returning to Ahmedabad on Monday night, it added.

Mr. Patel, a first-term MLA, was sworn in as Gujarat's 17th chief minister on Monday, two days after Vijay Rupani's surprise exit from the post.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in December 2022.