NC rejects delimitation panel’s 2nd draft proposal suggesting new constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar:

05 February 2022 14:41 IST

“NC summarily rejects draft working paper made available by Delimitation Commission to associate members,” party spokesperson said.

The National Conference (NC) on February 5 rejected the second draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission which has suggested the creation of new constituencies and redrawing of others in Jammu and Kashmir.

“NC summarily rejects draft working paper made available by Delimitation Commission to associate members on 4th February 2022,” party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

The fresh proposal included redrawing of constituencies in the Union Territory as well as increasing the number of constituencies – six in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Dar said a detailed response of the party will be given after discussing the implications of what has been proposed in the report by the Commission.

Earlier also, the party had rejected the first draft proposal by the panel which proposed to increase six Assembly seats in Jammu and one Assembly seat in Kashmir.

The proposal was opposed by the mainstream political parties in the Valley.

The National Conference, in its response to the Commission, had on December 31 called for the exercise to be put on hold in view of the legal challenge to the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decisions, when the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was ended under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The party had said its basic premise is that the exercise “offends constitutional morality, constitutional propriety and the constitutional values” in as much as it is required to make the exercise under The Reorganisation Act.