ADVERTISEMENT

NC leader Dr. Akhone elected as new CEC of Kargil hill council

October 19, 2023 02:38 am | Updated October 18, 2023 08:28 pm IST - KARGIL

Dr. Akhone’s nomination had the support of 12 elected members of the NC and 10 members of the ally Congress.

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

National Conference (NC) leader Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhone was elected as new Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil on Wednesday.

An official said the NC proposed the name of Dr. Akhone as the elected members of the new Council met in Kargil. Dr. Akhone’s nomination had the support of 12 elected members of the NC and 10 members of the ally Congress. The BJP and Independents have two seats each in the 26-member council. The NC and the Congress are rotating the term after 2.5 years.

Dr. Akhone assumed office soon after the council’s meeting. Accompanied by leaders and councillors of the NC and Congress, he was taken to the LAHDC-K’s Secretariat, located in Kargil’s Kurbathang area, in the form of a rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Akhone is a retired Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and brother of senior NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon.

“Without a doubt, he (Dr. Akhone) will lead Kargil to new heights in terms of development activities, in alignment with JKNC’s longstanding vision. His role will be instrumental in strengthening the bond between Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil, fulfilling the dreams of our esteemed leaders, from Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah to Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,” NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said.

The 26-member hill Council for Kargil was set up in July 2003. Besides 26 elected members, four councillors are nominated by the administration from the principal minority and women. Most work plans formulated at the grassroots level are approved by the Chief Executive Councillor and Executive Councilors. The CEC has been granted the rank and powers of a Cabinet Minister, while the Executive Councilors possess the rank and status of Deputy Minister. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US