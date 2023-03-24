Nagaland CM tables bill to regulate fire safety measures in state

March 24, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - Kohima

The Nagaland government on Friday introduced a bill in the assembly seeking to regulate and operate fire and life safety measures in the northeastern state.

Introducing the Nagaland Fire & Emergency Services Bill, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said there is absence of regulations to monitor life and fire safety measures in high-rise buildings in the state.

Nagaland which has seen tremendous growth in infrastructural development in urban areas has noticed major fire incidents and other hazards in which loss of human lives and properties have been reported, he said.

In order to minimise these incidents and hazards and save the citizens of the state, some regulations are required, he said while speaking on the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief minister also introduced the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Sixth Amendment) Bill to make the law in sync with the central legislation.

The assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said consideration and passing of the bills would be taken up on March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT