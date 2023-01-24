ADVERTISEMENT

Three dead as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow

January 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Lucknow

Rescue operation is going on, and NDRF-SDRF have arrived at the spot, U.P. Deputy CM said

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least three people were killed and some others feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on January 24, officials said.

"Rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters.

When asked whether the collapse was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI, "Nothing can be said now. I am reaching the spot."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured.

Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay on alert.

