Mughal history can’t be erased: Dr. Farooq Abdullah

April 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - SRINAGAR

On the Opposition alliance, the NC president said that Opposition unity was the only way forward whether in J&K or at the national level

The Hindu Bureau

JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, on March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, said the Mughal history cannot be erased, while referring to the Centre’s move to drop Mughals from history textbooks.

“History cannot be erased. Deleting chapters on Mughals from the textbooks will not erase the names of Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Humayun, Akbar etc.,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He said the Mughals ruled India for 800 years, but no Hindu, Sikh and Christian felt insecure. “Will they (BJP) hide Taj Mahal and Lal Qila? The Humayun’s tomb is of international fame,” he added.

On the Opposition alliance, Dr. Abdullah said, “Opposition unity is the only way forward whether here or at the national level. Parties are coming together for it.”

