ADVERTISEMENT

M.P. police files FIR against Digvijaya Singh over controversial post on ex-RSS chief Golwalkar

July 09, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Indore

Following a complaint filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi, the FIR was registered on Saturday night against Mr. Singh under IPC sections 153-A, 469, 500 and 505

PTI

File photo of Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indore police have registered a case against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief M.S. Golwalkar on social media, an official said on Sunday (July 9).

Following a complaint filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi, the FIR was registered on Saturday night against Mr. Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), said the official from Tukoganj police station.

In his complaint, Mr. Joshi alleged that Mr. Singh had shared a controversial poster on Facebook bearing the name and picture of "Guruji" (as Golwalkar was popularly name) to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus, as per the FIR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint claimed Mr. Singh's Facebook post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community, according to the FIR registered by police here in Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement sent to the media, a local Sangh official alleged that Mr. Singh had made a "false and unwarranted post" about Golwalkar on social media to tarnish the organisation's image.

Mr. Singh on Saturday tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to the former RSS head, known as Guruji among his admirers.

Golwalkar was quoted as saying that he would rather live under the British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him.

Following the post, senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head Sunil Ambekar accused the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister of posting a "photoshopped" image.

It is baseless and is meant to cause social disharmony, he said, adding that 'Guruji' never made such remarks.

His life was spent removing social discrimination, he added.

Golwalkar was the longest serving RSS chief and was at the helm of the organisation from 1940-73.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US