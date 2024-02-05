M.P. CM meets PM Modi ahead of his February 11 visit to Jhabua 

February 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi days before the latter’s scheduled visit to the State to kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

Mr. Yadav called on Mr. Modi at the Parliament House amid the ongoing Budget Session. “Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Parliament House,” he said in a post on X.

Apart from Mr. Modi, Mr. Yadav also held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J. P. Nadda.

Mr. Yadav’s meeting with the Prime Minister comes ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district to take part in a tribal rally on February 11, marking the launch of the BJP’s election campaign.

After the meeting on Monday, Mr. Yadav said Mr. Modi expressed satisfaction on the functioning of the State government.

“He expressed his satisfaction on the running of the government and gave his blessings for the government to function well, do all the people’s work, and pay attention to development work. He said that he will always support our good deeds,” Mr. Yadav told reporters outside the Parliament.

A source in the State unit of the BJP said that plans about Mr. Modi’s upcoming visit and programmes were also discussed. “The CM must have also briefed the Prime Minister and other senior leaders on the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president V.D. Sharma, general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma, as well as BJP’s State in-charge for the Lok Sabha election Mahendra Singh and co-incharge Satish Upadhyay, visited Jhabua to take stock of preparations ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit.

Addressing a meeting of party workers, Mr. Sharma asked them to reach out to the public in neighbouring 15 Assembly constituencies as well as prominent personalities of the tribal community.

The BJP source also said that Mr. Modi launching the campaign from tribal-dominated Jhabua is aimed at solidifying the support of the community that had backed the BJP in the recent Assembly election.

Mr. Yadav has paid various visits to the nation’s capital to hold talks with the BJP top brass ever since he was made Chief Minister in December 2023, following the party’s victory in the Assembly election.

On January 29, Mr. Yadav was in New Delhi to meet Mr. Nadda and various Union Ministers.

