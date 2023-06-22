Monsoon to likely reach Mumbai by June 24, says IMD

June 22, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 22 said that monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24.

“Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24,” said IMD Mumbai.

Various parts of south India are undergoing continuous rainfall with the onset of monsoon and the delayed effects of the convection conditions according to the IMD which has issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for the next few hours in certain States.

The India Meteorological Department on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country. The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the 19th June, the IMD had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heatwave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

The southwest monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the southern States, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT