Money laundering case | Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai

06 November 2021 16:06 IST

ED had sought further 9 days custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was sent to judicial custody by a holiday court on Saturday in a case of money laundering and corruption.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), appeared before Special Judge P.R. Sitre and sought further custody of nine days. However, the court rejected this and Mr. Deshmukh was remanded in judicial custody.

He was arrested by the Central agency on November 1 after being questioned for 12 hours. He was sent to the ED’s custody till November 6.

Mr. Deshmukh’s counsel on Saturday also filed for an anticipatory bail application on behalf of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, son of Mr. Deshmukh, which will be heard on November 12.

On October 29, the Bombay High Court rejected Mr. Deshmukh’s plea, seeking to quash five summons issued by the ED.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Mr. Deshmukh had abused his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter alleged instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants over a month.

Soon thereafter, the High Court directed a preliminary enquiry to be held against Mr. Deshmukh by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The ED then stepped in and started a probe into allegations of money laundering against Mr. Deshmukh.

On April 21, a First Information Report was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.