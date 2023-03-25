ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt. decides to reduce 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA in Northeast: Amit Shah

March 25, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - New Delhi

He expressed gratitude to the PM for bringing positive change in the lives of the people of the northeast and connecting the region with the “hearts of the rest of India”.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP has decided to decrease the jurisdiction of disturbed areas declared under the AFSPA in the Northeast states. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has once again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah said this decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in northeast India.

“A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: What is AFSPA, and where is it in force?

Mr. Shah said for the first time in India's history, Modi prioritised security, peace and development in the northeast and as a result of it, the region is now rapidly heading on the path of peace and development.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for bringing positive change in the lives of the people of the northeast and connecting the region with the “hearts of the rest of India”.

ALSO READ
AFSPA removed from three police stations in Nagaland, added to one more in Arunachal Pradesh

“Congratulations to our sisters and brothers of the Northeast on this momentous occasion,” Mr. Shah said.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".

An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US