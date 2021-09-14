Mizoram seeks details of 26 Myanmar nationals arrested in Assam

GUWAHATI:

14 September 2021 13:25 IST

Legal action will be taken against people found to have forged their documents in the State, police said.

The police in Mizoram have sought detailed information from their Assam counterparts on the 26 Myanmar nationals who were arrested in Guwahati on September 12.

They were arrested from a guesthouse in the Rehabari area of Guwahati after arriving in two SUVs from Mizoram capital Aizawl. The police said they were carrying fake voter identity and Aadhaar cards and were “on their way to Delhi to study Bible [theology]”.

They were also found to be citizens of Chin state of civil war-torn Myanmar.

Advertising

Advertising

Mizoram’s Inspector-General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told journalists in Aizawl that officials had been asked to write a formal letter to the Assam police seeking detailed information about the Myanmar nationals and their fake documents for verification and necessary action according to the law.

He said there had been cases of forged documents in the State but these were made in Delhi, Bengaluru and other centres in India, including Manipur.

“These [Guwahati case] alleged fake documents could have been made in Mizoram. We will investigate after getting the details and ensure that people responsible for forging documents are punished,” Mr. Neihlaia said.

According to the Assam police, all the 26 Myanmar nationals had identity cards issued by the Faith Theological College and Mission in Aizawl, which said they were residents of the State.

A case was registered against them at the Paltanbazar police station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners’ Act of 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920 and the Passport (Entry into India) rules of 1950.

There are an estimated 10,000 Myanmar refugees who have taken shelter in Mizoram since a military coup in that country in February. About 200 of them are said to have crossed over during the past week following a fresh round of fighting between the Myanmar army and pro-democracy groups.