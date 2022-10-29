Mizo youth group wants Myanmar refugees in ‘compact’ area

ADVERTISEMENT

An influential youth organisation in Mizoram has asked the State government to place more than 30,000 “scattered” refugees from adjoining Myanmar in a “compact” area.

According to the State’s Home Department, 30,385 Myanmar nationals, including 10,013 females and 11,650 children, have taken shelter across all 11 districts of Mizoram since a military coup in February 2021 triggered widespread unrest in the neighbouring country.

While 13,201 refugees from Myanmar’s Chin State are lodged in 160 relief camps, 17,157 are have been living with their relatives. The Chin people are ethnically related to the Mizo community in Mizoram.

On October 27, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) passed a resolution to push the government led by Zoramthanga for the establishment of “proper and compact” relief camps to prevent refugees from living scattered across the State.

“The present arrangement, wherein they have been sheltered across villages and districts, might create a problem in the future,” the CYMA said.

The organisation did not elaborate but it’s believed to have taken note of the security agencies’ suspicion that a section of the refugees could be involved in several instances of crime in Mizoram in recent months.

According to the paramilitary Assam Rifles, more than 40 Myanmar nationals were caught in the last seven months for smuggling and other crimes.

The State’s Home Minister, Lalchamliana, said the government does not have any report on Myanmar nationals indulging in crime. But he admitted that the State has been feeling the pressure of providing “only marginal support” to Myanmar nationals.

“Wherever they are and whatever be the cause, the refugees are always a burden in one way or the other,” he said, adding that villagers, local NGOs and churches have largely been taking care of the people who left their homes and hearths in Myanmar.

He also said it could be difficult for the State government to set up relief camps in a compact area owing to the terrain, and financial constraints.

Calling the issue of the Myanmar refugees a humanitarian crisis, Mr. Zoramthanga had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Central assistance. The Centre has declined so far, having instructed Mizoram and other northeastern States bordering Myanmar to stop the foreigners from entering into Indian territory.

Myanmar nationals who have taken refuge in Mizoram include a number of lawmakers and government officials. Many Myanmar nationals also have their children enrolled in schools across Mizoram.