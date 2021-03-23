Ministry ties up with UN for Jal Jeevan Mission in U.P.

NEW DELHI

23 March 2021 05:37 IST

The Jal Shakti Ministry entered a partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services and the government of Denmark on Monday to help bring tap water connections to 11 water-scarce districts in Uttar Pradesh’s water-starved Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions under the Jal Jeevan mission.

The project will include capacity building support, with the creation of village action plans, community mobilisation and grassroot water quality monitoring methods being facilitated by UNOPS. The project has a million dollar budget for 2021, but is likely to be scaled up in the following years, according to UNOPS.

Advertising

Advertising