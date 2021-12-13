Other States

2 policemen killed, 12 injured in Srinagar militant attack

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 13 December 2021 19:03 IST
Updated: 13 December 2021 19:56 IST

The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area

Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured in a militant attack at Zewan area near Srinagar on Monday afternoon.


"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. Fourteen personnel were injured in the attack," a police spokesman said.


Two of the 14 injured policemen, including one Assistant Sub Inspector and a Selection Grade Constable, succumbed to their injuries, the police said.


Preliminary reports suggested that militants alighted on the Aripora Zeewan road in the outskirts of Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu and opened indiscriminate fire on a bus carrying the police personnel.

Advertising
Advertising


"The search operation is on in the area to nab the attackers. A cordon has been thrown at the spot," the police said.


 The police said most of the injured were to shifted to hospitals in Srinagar for treatment.

Comments
More In Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...