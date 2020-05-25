Migrants workers try to escape from train in Odisha

BERHAMPUR

Around 75 persons who alighted from the train were rounded up by the Railway Protection Force.

A group of returning migrant workers made an escape attempt from a Shramik Special train near Chhatrapur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday.

According to officials of the Berhampur unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the train was on its way to Khurda Road station. Around 1 p.m. chain was pulled to stop the train near Balibagada after Chhatrapur. Some migrant workers of Ganjam district preferred to get down at the spot to walk to their villages.

On information, RPF and police personnel rushed to the spot. They rounded up around 75 returnees who got down from the train. They were shifted to institutional quarantine centres by special buses. A search is on to locate some others who may have escaped from the train.

The train transporting migrant workers from Telangana to Khurda Road in Odisha had several migrant workers from Ganjam. But the train did not have stoppage at Jagannathpur or Berhampur in Ganjam district. It is suspected that these migrant workers got worried when the train continued its journey towards Khurda Road and decided to get down in their own district by hook or crook.