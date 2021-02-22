Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Srinagar

22 February 2021 13:20 IST

She will continue to hold the post for the next three years.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

“Ms. Mufti was unanimously re-elected as J&K PDP president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leader G.N.L Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam,” PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said.

PDP senior leader A.R. Veeri was the chairman of the party election board.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Mufti, who was jailed in 2019 and continues to face a tough political situation post August 5, has been the party president since 2016.

The party’s zonal and district level leaders, former legislators and ex-ministers participated in the polling. The electoral college both from Kashmir and Jammu provinces voted to elect the party president.

Ms. Mufti’s three-year term ended in October last year “but the fresh elections were delayed due to the pandemic”.

Her re-election comes at a time when the party is seeing an exodus of several senior leaders in the wake of the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special constitutional position on August 5, 2019.