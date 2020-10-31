Meghalaya cabinet approves Right to Public Services Bill

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. File.

Shillong

31 October 2020 11:18 IST

The legislation, the Meghalaya Rights to Public Services Bill, 2020, will be placed in the Assembly in the coming autumn session which will begin on November 5, says CM

Amidst the hue and cry over delay in government services delivery, the Meghalaya cabinet on Friday approved a proposed legislation that will address the issue and punishing the erring officials.

The legislation, the Meghalaya Rights to Public Services Bill, 2020, will be placed in the Assembly in the coming autumn session which will begin on November 5, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

“The objective of coming up with the Bill is to ensure that a specific timeline is given for any kind of service that the government is providing to the people like caste certificate, driving license and others,” the Chief Minister said.

With this Act in place,officials who are in the position to give these services will be liable for punishment if the particular service is not given in a specific period of time, he said.

According to the Chief Minister, this will ensure that the overall delivery of service improves at the grassroot level.