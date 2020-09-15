Meerut woman gang-raped in moving car

Ghaziabad

15 September 2020 23:54 IST

A woman working in a private hospital in Meerut was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car on Monday night when she was returning home after her shift, police said.

According to SSP Ajay Sahni, two accused have been arrested and one other is on the run.

According to Devendra Singh, SHO, Medical Thana, a boy named Ranjeet who was known to the girl lured her into the car on the pretext of dropping her home and later his two friends joined him in raping her.

