Mathura villages tense after boy’s death

Police deployed in Bhartiya village in Mathura after the incident.

23 September 2020 23:44 IST

Sahib Singh was assaulted when he went to meet his alleged love interest

Two villages in Mathura turned tense on Tuesday after a boy was beaten to death late on Monday night when he went to meet his alleged love interest in the neighbouring village. His friend was also beaten up, police said. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. Police presence has been increased and at least a dozen personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been stationed in the villages.

The incident took place at Bhartiya village in the Vrindavan area of Mathura. According to SSP Gaurav Grover, police got a call on Monday night that two persons have been attacked by villagers in Bhartiya village. “When the police reached the spot, they found Sahib Singh from Parkham village in a serious condition. He was taken to the government hospital where he died during treatment. His friend was also assaulted and confined by the villagers.”

Mr. Grover said the police has registered an FIR against seven persons on the complaint of the deceased’s family.

“The father of the boy has said that his son went to meet his friend in Bhartiya village but he was confined and beaten to death. We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” said Arvind Singh, chowki in-charge, Jaint. “He said the boy was 22 while the girl is a minor,” he added.

Local sources said the two studied in the same inter college and knew each other well. Hailing from a Thakur family, the girl studies in 9th standard while the boy, a Gurjar, was in 12th. As the college was closed, perhaps, they were desperate to meet, said a source, ruling out caste animosity as the reason behind the incident.

‘Bid to abduct girl’

The relatives of the girl’s family alleged that Sahib Singh’s activities were suspicious. “He came during the night when the girl’s mother was in hospital and her father was not at home. It seems he wanted to abduct her as he came along with two friends. The girl’s grandfather raised an alarm and the villagers rushed,” a relative could be heard saying in a video recorded by local reporters.