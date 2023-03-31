ADVERTISEMENT

Massive fire at Hamraj Market in Kanpur

March 31, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - Kanpur

A total of 15-16 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire that erupted in Kanpur’s Bansmandi

ANI

A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at AR Tower near Hamraj Market in Bansmandi, Kanpur.A total of 15-16 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

Fire engulfed the AR Tower and spread to the nearby buildings present inside Masood Complex. Deputy director of the UP Fire Department, Ajay Kumar told ANI, "Efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire, for which hydraulic fire tenders are being taken from Lucknow along with army vehicles and fire tenders have also been sought from the surrounding districts of the city".

The Kanpur police said it will take another 3-4 hours to control the fire. While speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Kanpur City, Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "Our efforts are going on, we expect to control the fire in the next 3-4 hours. Operation is going on for 6 hours. We have pulled resources from nearby cities also".

Further details are awaited.

