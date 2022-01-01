Manjhi’s remarks stir caste pot in Bihar

Patna

Coalition allies maintain silence

Former Bihar Chief Minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM-S] Jitan Ram Manjhi, has hit headlines recently because of his remarks allegedly offending upper castes. In caste-ridden Bihar, Mr. Manjhi’s comments have evoked condemnation from Opposition parties for his “uncalled for utterances” but a curious silence from coalition allies.

Coming from the Dalit community, which comprises about 16% of the population in the State, Mr. Manjhi while addressing a gathering of his own Musahar caste on December 19, took on the upper caste Brahmin community. Members of the Brahmin community later protested against his remarks, with some sitting outside his residence to perform puja.

Leader’s U-turn

As the protests grew shriller, Mr. Manjhi, in a U-turn said his remarks were meant for his own Musahar community and “not against Brahmins”. But he was forced to rescind the line facing a reaction from the Musahars. In another volte-face, he asserted that his cuss words were against those Brahmins who “eat meat and drink alcohol while pretending to be holier than thou”.

A few days later Mr. Manjhi hosted a feast for Brahmins at his house attended by members of the upper caste community.

Similarly, Mr Manjhi earlier, had made a controversial comment against Lord Ram saying he was a “factious character”. His comments immediately invited sharp reaction from members of the upper caste Hindu community. However, while only two BJP MLAs attacked Mr. Manjhi, neither the BJP nor JD(U) — coalition allies in the State — condemned him for his remarks.

Further, when a local BJP leader from Darbhanga, Gajendra Jha, protested against Mr Manjhi’s anti-Brahmin comments, the BJP expelled him from the party. When BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh ‘Babloo’ said it was time Mr. Manjhi to pass his time in offering obeisance and puja to lord Ram, HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan dared the BJP to keep his party out of alliance.

“If HAM(S) is removed from the alliance, the NDA government will fall in the State,” said Mr. Rizwan.

Later, senior State BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said party men should not rake up Mr. Manjhi’s remarks as he had thrown a feast for Brahmins. The JD(U) leaders, too, preferred not to respond to Mr. Manjhi’s comments.

“It’s has been Mr. Manjhi’s calculated move to consolidate his dwindling vote among his own Dalit community. Bihar is a caste-ridden society and being a seasoned politician, Mr. Manjhi has been making such comments with a clear political motive,” political commentator Nawal Kishore Choudhary told The Hindu over phone.