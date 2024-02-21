Manipur’s education taking a STAR turn

February 21, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - GUWAHATI

A data-driven ‘star’ is helping illuminate minds in schools of conflict-scarred Manipur.

In 2019, the Manipur government launched the School Fagathansi Mission. It entailed rebuilding the physical and manpower infrastructure of government-run schools and the introduction of biometric attendance for every student and teacher.

Fagathansi in the Meitei language means ‘let’s improve’.

The mission birthed STAR Education, which expands to System Transformation and Rejuvenation of Education. A collaboration between the State’s Education Department and NewGlobe, an international education support group working in several countries, it aimed at making learning gripping through creative ways of teaching.

The programme started in 2020, suffered a setback after the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out in May 2023. It was made more technology-based and accessible in offline mode, to ensure situations beyond the control of educators and students have minimal impact on academic activities toward making Manipur’s schools globally competitive.

A total of 571 high school teachers from 11 of 16 districts in the State underwent a 10-day training a couple of weeks ago under STAR Education. The programme covered 253 schools in 2023.

Each teacher was provided with a tablet to mark their attendance and access innovative approaches to make seemingly boring subjects fun to teach and learn.

“The tech tool has taught me time management apart from looking at subjects from a fresh perspective. Transforming students from worst to best performers through the implementation of the programme should work like magic,” N. Manjor Singh, who teaches at the Leirenjao High School in the Imphal East district, said.

D. Moran Maring, the headmaster of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in the Tengnoupal district, said tips on syncing curriculum-based lesson plans online would maximise each student’s learning.

“The data-driven ready-made lesson plans, explained in the system, have decreased our workload. Each plan monitors a teacher’s performance but motivates him or her to improve and make teaching more interesting,” he said.

Pukhrambam Kiranbala Devi, a teacher in Thoubal district’s Athokpam High School said the positive behaviour management techniques made the programme unique. “We never imagined teachers and students can combat fatigue and boredom by shouting, waving, and nodding in unison,” she said.

Sujatha Muthayya, the Asia vice president of NewGlobe’s Policy & Partnership, said these intensive training sessions have been designed to equip government teachers with the tools, technology, and techniques needed to expedite students’ learning outcomes.

“We try to ensure that all educators possess the essential skills and pedagogy required for effective teaching and classroom management. The training shaped by scientifically tested insights gleaned over a decade,” she said.

She said they rigorously test instructional practices that produce learning gains to create a comprehensive training module that can be implemented at a systemic level. This process helps translate scientific findings to cater to the nuances of the government school system.

“The programme aims to deliver measurable outcomes in terms of teaching and learning. To ensure this is achieved, regular baseline, midline, and end-line surveys are conducted,” Ms. Muthayya said.

The midline survey results for 2023 showed students under STAR Education knew 12 additional correct English words per minute compared to their counterparts not covered by the programme. Similarly, the numeracy skills of such students increased by 8%. The enrollment in schools under the programme increased by 45% within this time frame.

“We supported and handheld 1,800 teachers from 253 schools in 2023. Consequently, these schools enrolled 9,000 children more than the 16,000 children we started with,” Ms. Muthayya said.

Sonny Chungkham, STAR Education’s director of Policy and Partnerships, said the programme has been a boon for many high school children who did not have basic foundational skills. He hoped it would be expanded to primary and elementary schools.

“STAR Education, in alignment with the Manipur government’s efforts to provide quality education, stands out as a transformative initiative,” the State’s Education Minister, T. Basantakumar Singh said.

