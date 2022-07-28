Manipur sees increase in dengue cases

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

July 28, 2022 14:07 IST

With four persons found to be infected on Wednesday, total number of persons suffering from dengue had gone up to 52 in border areas of Manipur

The number of persons afflicted with dengue in the border areas in Manipur is alarmingly increasing, health officials said. With four persons found to be infected by dengue on Wednesday, the total number of persons suffering from this killer disease had gone up to 52. Reports said that there had been some deaths.

The actual number of infected persons may be much higher since there is no health care facility in the hard-to-access remote border areas. Villagers said that the health officials are yet to rush additional doctors, paramilitary personnel and drugs to the border town Moreh and other tribal villages.

The government is reported to have taken a serious view of the outbreak of the dengue in these border villages. The Indo-Myanmar border is still sealed. Officials said that the border shall not be opened as it is feared that foreigners coming from Myanmar may infect people in the border villages.

Meanwhile, health officials are trying to kill mosquitoes in and around Moreh with massive fogging everyday. The officials are also distributing anti-malaria drugs to the people.