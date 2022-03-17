Manipur leadership crisis not yet resolved, says former State Minister Bishwajit

T. Bishwajit. | Photo Credit: Twitter

March 17, 2022 14:21 IST

He dismisses as speculation media reports of Biren being chosen as CM

T. Bishwajit, senior Minister in the previous BJP-led government, on Thursday told reporters at the Imphal international airport that the leadership crisis in Manipur ahead of the formation of the new Ministry was not yet resolved.

He said that during a two-day stay in Delhi, no national BJP leader discussed the matter with him or caretaker Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

On reports in some sections of the media that Mr. Biren Singh had been selected as the next CM again, Mr. Bishwajit said “it is mere speculation”.

He further said that observer Nirmala Sitaraman and co-observer Kiren Rijiju may visit soon to resolve the impasse. On the basis of their report, the higher authority would take a decision on the issue. The directive from the high command would be final and binding.

Mr. Biren Singh and Mr. Bishwajit left Imphal on Tuesday after they were summoned by the high command. Manipur State BJP president A. Sharda also went along with them in a chartered flight.

However, Mr. Bishwajit returned on Thursday in a commercial flight. Mr. Biren Singh and Ms. Sharda returned later in another flight. Mr. Bishwajit said they went to Delhi to “celebrate the victory of 32 BJP MLAs in Manipur”.

Indications are that the observers may come here on Friday and meet the 32 MLAs separately to know their opinion.