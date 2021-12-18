Manipur Govt. notifies ₹50,000 aid to kin of those who succumbed to COVID-19

IMPHAL:

18 December 2021 10:52 IST

Financial assistance will be paid from State Disaster Response Fund

The Manipur Government has notified ex gratia of ₹50,000 each to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

This is in line with the notification issued by the National Disaster Management Authority on September 11. The financial assistance is for the families of those whose cause of death had been duly certified as COVID-19. The assistance will be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund.

The families of the deceased will have to submit their applications along with documents to the District Management Authority. The district administration will depute officials for disbursing through the Aadhaar Card Number-linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedure.

The district administration will ensure final payment “through a robust yet simple and friendly procedure.”

Officials said that the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in the death of nearly 2,000 in Manipur, with about 250 active cases at present.