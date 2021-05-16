Manipur doctor dies due to COVID-19

IMPHAL:

16 May 2021 08:56 IST

Official reports say that some other doctors and nurses in the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, had contracted the infection and reportedly underwent treatment.

One Manipur doctor who was serving as a senior resident in the surgery department of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, died on Saturday night due to COVID-19, officials said.

Officials said that the doctor, hailing from Senapati district, had been undergoing treatment for the infection for the last five days in the COVID-19 ward of the same medical college. He was on oxygen support.

He is the first doctor to die of COVID-19 infection in the medical college.

It is alleged that as no government assistance is forthcoming, the doctors in the medical college are raising fund for providing food, oxygen and medicines to the ailing staff.

T. Bhimo, JNIMS director, says that the college has been providing facilities and taking proper care to the healthcare workers undergoing treatment in the college hospital. “About 40 JNIMS health workers have so far contracted COVID-19. Nine persons are under treatment as others had been discharged. Food, medicines and food supplements are provided to them,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, members of the COVID-19 Task Force Committee, Thoubal district, allegedly found that a government doctor was administering vaccines for ₹300 each. He is serving as the Medical Officer in charge of the Public Health Centre at Khoirom.

Irom Subashini, convener of the committee, said that the members became suspicious when a large number of persons came daily to the house of the doctor at Ningombam in Thoubal district. When confronted, he reportedly sought forgiveness and assured the committee that he would refrain from it.