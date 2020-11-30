Coronavirus | Manipur bans private practice by government doctors

IMPHAL:

30 November 2020 16:59 IST

Step taken to ensure better care for COVID-19 patients

The Manipur government has banned private practice by government doctors in non-government hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres. The order issued on Monday said that the concerned authorities should ensure government doctors perform their duties at the hospitals to which they are posted. The step was taken to ensure that COVID-19 patients receive proper medical attention in government hospitals.

An official said that government doctors are well-paid and draw 25% of their salary as non-practising allowance. As a result, private practice by government doctors is illegal and against the interests of the people.

The officials concerned were directed to supervise the works of government doctors and make surprise raids in some high-profile private hospitals.

Officials said that in the last 24 hours, 10 COVID-19 patients had died in Imphal. This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths patients in a single day in Manipur. So far 22,410 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the State.

Government sources said that efforts were on to increase the number of beds available to COVID-19 patients.