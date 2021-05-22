Mamata reviews preparedness for impending cyclone

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata:

22 May 2021 22:12 IST

West Bengal CM stresses on evacuation from low-lying areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reviewed disaster management preparedness in the State for the impending Yaas cyclone.

“I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs. All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest,” Ms. Banerjee said in a series of tweets.

The Chief Minister added that fishermen had been advised to return from the seas and pointed out that a “24x7 control room had been set up (Ph No - 1070 & 033-22143526)”.

The low pressure that has formed over east central Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression over the east central Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore said in a press statement on Saturday.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It will continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th May morning,” a statement by the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone is “very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around evening of 26th May”. The weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence over coastal districts from May 25, with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently.

There is also a prediction that squally wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting at 60 kmph, are very likely over north Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts from the evening of May 24. Wind speeds will increase gradually to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from the evening of May 25.

“It will further increase to gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 26th early hours along and off West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. It will gradually increase further becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph from 26th forenoon and increase thereafter till 26th evening,” the statement added.