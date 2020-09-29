Major arms haul by BSF on Mizoram-Bangladesh border

GUWAHATI:

The weapons, including 29 Kalashnikov rifles, were seized from two vehicles

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 30 sophisticated rifles, 29 of them automatic Kalashnikovs, from near the Mizoram-Bangladesh.

The weapons were seized in Mamit district on Monday night from two vehicles, officials said, and added that it was one of the largest arms hauls in recent times.

Acting on intelligence inputs on the transportation of arms and ammunition, a BSF team had launched a special operation on the outskirts of Phuldungsei village.

The team, supervised by BSF Deputy Inspector-General Kuldeep Singh, noticed the movement of two vehicles. It intercepted the vehicles at a place about 15 km from the India-Bangladesh border and seized the weapons.

“While conducting a thorough search, we recovered 29 AK series rifles, including a 5.56 mm AK-74 and a carbine along with 7,894 live cartridges and 28 magazines concealed in the fabricated cavities of the vehicles,” a BSF spokesperson said.

Three people carrying the weapons smuggled from Bangladesh, identified as Lalhuapzauva (56), Vanlalruata (25) and Liansanga (46), were apprehended for interrogation. All are from Mizoram capital Aizawl.

The weapons were suspected to have been destined for an extremist outfit in the northeast. “We are trying to find out which group and where the consignment was to have been delivered,” the spokesperson said.