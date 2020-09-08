Mahua Moitra questions granting of high-level security to Kangana Ranaut

Kolkata

08 September 2020 13:09 IST

Trinamool MP cites poor police to population of country.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday wondered if giving Y plus security to Bollywood actors should get priority in a country like India having a poor police to population ratio.

Ms. Moitra’s comments came in the backdrop of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut having been given Y plus category security by central security agencies in view of threat perception to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section of film industry, in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Wondering if there could not have been “better use of resources”, Ms. Moitra said while pointing out that the country has only 138 policemen for every lakh population. She also questioned the rationale behind granting high-level security to the Bollywood actor.

Advertising

Advertising

She said India stood at the lower ranks among 71 countries in the world in terms of police to population ratio.

“Why are Bollywood twitterati getting Y+ security when India has a police to population ratio of 138 per lakh & ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries? No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister?,” Ms. Moitra, who is vocal on the microblogging site on different issues in recent times, tweeted.

The Union Home ministry on Monday announced that Kangana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos.