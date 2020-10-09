Maharashtra’s death toll inches towards 40,000 mark

Pune

09 October 2020 23:46 IST

Case fatality rate 2.64%; recovery rate rises to 81.63%

Maharashtra saw 17,323 recoveries on Friday as against 12,134 new COVID-19 cases. While the total case tally reached 15,06,018, its active cases have come down to 2,36,491. With 302 new deaths, the total fatalities has now climbed to 39,732. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 12,29,339 with the State’s recovery rate rising to 81.63%.

“Of a total 74,87,383 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,06,018 (20.11%) have returned positive with around 83,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported a surge of nearly 2,000 cases to take its tally to 3,12,346 while 38 deaths saw the toll climb to 6,172. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has reached 86.79% with the number of active cases below 33,000.

Mumbai reported yet another high surge of 2,823 cases to take the total cases to 2,22,784 of whom 26,383 are active cases. With 48 fatalities, death toll in the city has touched 9,296.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 750 cases, taking the case tally in the district to 85,704 of whom 10,899 are active. Five deaths saw the death toll climb to 2,277.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 22 deaths to take its cumulative toll to 1,222. As many as 345 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 41,745 of whom 7,769 are active.

Sangli reported more than 300 cases to take the district’s case tally to 42,371 of whom 6,939 are active. With nine deaths, the toll has risen to 1,301.

Kolhapur reported 20 deaths as its total death toll rose to 1,433. The district recorded more than 200 cases to take its case tally to 45,350 of whom 4,669 are active ones.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 750 cases as its tally reached 84,358 of whom 14,405 are active. With nine deaths on Friday, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,421.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 350 cases and nine deaths as its case tally rose to 50,655 (of whom 5,089 are active) while its death toll climbed to 1,297.

Ahmednagar reported over 650 cases as its case tally rose to 48,807 of whom 9,629 are active ones. Sixteen deaths took the toll to 753.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported more than 600 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 72,000 mark. Eleven new deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,980.

Dr. Awate said 23,00,588 people across the State were in home quarantine and 24,972 were in institutional quarantine facilities.