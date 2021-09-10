Maharashtra’s active cases again breach 50,000-mark

Pune

10 September 2021 02:46 IST

2,538 patients discharged as opposed to 4,219 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday

Maharashtra’s recoveries dropped again with just 2,538 patients being discharged across the State on Thursday as opposed to 4,219 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally has breached the 50,000-mark again to reach 50,229.

While 55 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,38,017, the case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

According to the Health Department, the positive cases have reduced by 15,066 while discharged cases are reduced by 15,793 following a reconciliation exercise.

Cumulative recoveries rise

The cases now stand at 64,87,025 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,95,236 with the recovery rate at 97.04%.

“Of the 5,55,19,679 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,93,698 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.77%] have returned positive with more than 1.81 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 934 cases taking its tally to 11,23,849 while eight deaths pushed the deaths over 18,770. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 8,800.

The Pune police authorities clarified that no restriction on movement like Section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed in the city ahead of the Ganesha festivities.

Mumbai reports notable surge

Mumbai reported a notable surge of 532 cases to take its tally to 7,33,896 while the active count stood at 4,298. Two deaths took the count to 16,006.

Ahmednagar reported over 800 cases and four deaths, taking its cases to 3,16,949 of whom 6,338 are active. The district’s cumulative toll rose to 6,633.

Satara reported 393 cases and 15 deaths taking the cases to 2,42,987 of whom 5,224 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,105.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 358 cases and nine deaths. The case tally stands at 2,04,610 with the active cases rising to 3,652 while its toll stands at 5,513.

Kolhapur reported 100 cases and a single death, taking its tally to 2,05,266. The active cases stood at 1,200 and the cumulative death toll stands at 5,815.