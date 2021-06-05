Maharashtra to ease COVID-19 restrictions from June 7

Mumbai

05 June 2021 22:29 IST

Five-level plan to ensure gradual unlock.

Maharashtra government announced a five-level plan to relax lockdown-induced restrictions based on the weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds.

A notification to this effect was issued late on Friday night. As per the order, which comes into effect on June 7, municipal areas and districts will be treated as separate units.

In the first category, cities and districts, with a positivity rate of 5% and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25%, will open up completely with regular timings of essential and non-essential shops, malls, theatres, auditoriums, restaurants, private offices, public places, and sports establishments. Film shootings and social and political gatherings can also resume.

In the second category, areas with positivity rate of 5% and oxygen bed occupancy of 25% to 40%, essential and non-essential shops can open as per regular timings, but malls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums and restaurants will function at 50% capacity.

For the third level — places with positivity rate of 5% to 10% and oxygen bed occupancy of over 40% — essential shops can stay open till 4 p.m., and non-essential shops will be open till 4 p.m. only on weekdays.

In the fourth category — positivity rate of 10% to 20% and oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60% — essential shops will be open till 4 p.m. Only food parcels and takeaways will be allowed.

In the fifth category — positivity rate of over 20% and oxygen bed occupancy of over 75% — only essential shops will remain open till 4 p.m.