Maharashtra sees dip in recoveries

PUNE

24 June 2021 23:47 IST

State reports spike of 9,844 COVID-19 cases; Mumbai records 773 fresh infections

Maharashtra saw a dip in recoveries on Thursday, with just 9,371 patients being discharged, while 9,844 new COVID-19 cases pushed the active case tally to 1,21,767.

A total of 556 deaths were added to the State’s progressive toll, of which 359 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. While 149 deaths occurred during the last 48 hours, a further 48 occurred in the past week.

The total death toll has climbed to 1,19,859, with the case fatality rate rising to 2%. The total cases have reached 60,07,431, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 57,62,661, with the recovery rate standing at 95.93%.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 4,03,60,931 laboratory samples tested so far, 60,07,431 (with the average case positivity falling to 14.88%) have returned positive, with over 2.32 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.”

Pune reported 1,300 new cases, taking its tally to 10,48,407. As per the State Health Department, eight deaths were reported as the toll rose to 16,456. As per district authorities, the active case tally is 8,585, while the death toll stands at 17,665.

Mumbai reported 773 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,22,736, while the active cases stood at 18,687. Ten fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,348.

1,700 cases in Kolhapur

Kolhapur recorded more than 1,700 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,46,508, of whom 9,704 are active. As many as 36 deaths saw the toll rise to 4,489.

Neighbouring Satara reported 837 new cases and 26 deaths, taking its tally to 1,88,251, of whom 7,099 are active. Its toll has risen to 4,517. Sangli reported more than 850 new cases and 12 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,48,295, with the active cases at 9,753 while its death toll reached 3,909.