Maharashtra Minister files defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai

22 September 2021 02:59 IST

Transport Minister Anil Parab has sought an unconditional apology from Mr. Somaiya and a permanent injunction against him from making defamatory statements

After sending a defamation notice, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Anil Parab has filed a defamation suit for ₹100 crore in the Bombay High Court against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for making malicious and malafide statements against him.

Mr. Parab has sought an unconditional apology from Mr. Somaiya and a permanent injunction against him from making defamatory statements.

“On June 10, 2021, Mr. Somaiya tweeted about Mr. Parab with respect to some construction at Dapoli, Ratnagiri, which was defamatory. On September 3, 2021, he again tweeted that Mr. Parab is engaged in criminal activities. After a series of tweets, on September 14, 2021, Mr Parab issued a legal notice to Mr. Somaiya and asked him to delete the defamatory tweets and tender an apology. However, since he did not respond to the notice, the suit has been filed,” says the suit.

It adds: “The plaintiff [Mr. Parab] has already faced several queries from his seniors and colleagues in the government, from his political party and family, regarding the false allegations made by the defendant [Mr Somaiya],” the suit said. “The plaintiff’s good name, image and reputation have been spoiled by the defendant for his two minutes of media spotlight and fame.”

The case will be heard in due course.