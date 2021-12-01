Maharashtra issues new guidelines for all air passengers

Frontline workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) guide passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. File photo

Mumbai

01 December 2021 02:10 IST

Domestic travellers will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday night issued revised guidelines for travellers on international flights as well as domestic passenger in view of the risks posed by the new coronavirus variant Omicron. As per the guidelines, all international passengers will have to furnish details of countries they have travelled to in the last 15 days. Domestic passengers must carry an RT-PCR negative report.

All passengers from at-risk countries as declared by Central Government will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. RT-PCR tests will be carried out on Days 2, 4, 7 and in case all tests are negative, the passenger will have to undergo further mandatory seven day home quarantine.

Passengers from other countries will also undergo RT-PCR tests and if found negative will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine.

In case of domestic travellers, all must carry an RT-PCR negative report of a test done within 48 hours of arrival.