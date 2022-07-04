Maharashtra floor test live updates: Shinde govt faces trust vote today

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulate newly elected Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar during a special Assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

July 04, 2022 10:38 IST

Eknath Shinde requires the support of 145 MLAs in the Assembly

Amid the beginning of a legal battle between the two factions of the Shiv Sena — one led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the other by rebel leader and new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — both groups of the party violated the whips issued by the other group for the Speaker’s election in the Maharashtra Assembly. On June 3, the two-day Assembly session was convened to elect the new Speaker and the floor test is slated to be held today. Rahul Narvekar from the BJP was elected Speaker after he garnered 164 votes.

Meanwhile, in a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker reinstated Mr. Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. Mr. Narvekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the Shinde government will prove its majority with 166 votes. At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Mr. Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Here are the latest updates:

Mumbai | 10:50 am

Shinde moves petition to disqualify Sena MLAs

Legislative group leader Eknath Shinde and chief whip Bharat Gogawale after getting recognition from State legislative secretariat, moves petition to disqualify Sena MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray for violating the whip.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has maintained that the tenth schedule of the constitution gives no authority to the legislative secretariat to decide on the legislative party leader, but it is the authority of the party president. - Mumbai Bureau

Mumbai | 10:30 am

Another Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Banger joins Shinde camp

Another Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Banger joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp. - Mumbai Bureau

Mumbai | 10:20 am

Shinde-led faction cannot claim to be original Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl, in Mumbai, on Friday, July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned the legitimacy of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said the group cannot claim to be the original Sena.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr. Raut said these MLAs (of the Shinde group) should ask themselves some questions. They used the party symbol and all benefits that come along with it to win election, and then broke the same party.

"We will definitely contest it in court. The Shinde faction left the Shiv Sena, then how can they claim that their group is the original party, and not the one led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Thackeray name is synonymous with the Shiv Sena,” the Rajya Sabha member said. - PTI

Mumbai |

Maharashtra Speaker reinstates Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

In a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government’s floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Mr. Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary.

Mr. Narvekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

Mumbai |

Not only me, but Sena’s Milind Narvekar had also met Fadnavis after he became DyCM: Dhananjay Munde

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Sunday said in the State Legislative Assembly that Milind Narvekar, a close confidante of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, had met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter became deputy chief minister a few days back.

Mr. Munde had met Mr. Fadnavis after he was appointed chief minister Eknath Shinde’s deputy on Thursday.

Speaking in the House while congratulating the newly-appointed Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Mr. Munde inadvertently referred to him as Milind Narvekar, who is Shiv Sena secretary.

When it was pointed out to him, Mr. Munde requested that the remarks be expunged. - PTI

Mumbai |

Shinde govt in Maha may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months.

He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party in the evening.

“The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls,” an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Mr. Pawar as saying.

“Mr. Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Mr. Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government,” he said. - PTI

MVA politics |

Eknath Shinde government faces trust vote on July 4

Amid the beginning of a legal battle between the two factions of the Shiv Sena — one led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the other by rebel leader and new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — both groups of the party violated the whips issued by the other group for the Speaker’s election in the Maharashtra Assembly.