Maharashtra: Five killed, two injured as old building collapses in Amravati

A civic official said the Amravati Municipal Corporation had issued a notice for the demolition of the building in July this year as it had become old and dilapidated

PTI Nagpur
October 30, 2022 19:45 IST

Five persons were killed and two others suffered serious injuries after a dilapidated ground-plus-two-storey building collapsed in Amravati city of Maharashtra on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m., the official said.

"The building located in Prabhat Chowk area of the city collapsed, killing five persons and injuring two others," Amravati Police Commissioner Dr. Arti Singh said.

After the building collapsed, the bodies of the persons buried under the debris were brought out by the rescue team. But the rescue work is still on, District Collector Pavneet Kaur said, adding that the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

A civic official said the Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a notice for the demolition of the building in July this year as it had become old and dilapidated.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced on Twitter that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of each deceased from the CM Relief Fund. The medical expenses of the injured persons would be borne by the State government, he added.

The Divisional Commissioner has been instructed to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Mr. Fadnavis tweeted.

