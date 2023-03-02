Maharashtra Assembly bypolls | Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar defeats BJP’s Hemant Rasane in Kasaba Peth

March 02, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Mumbai

In a major upset for the ruling BJP, the Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the Kasba Peth Assembly segment — registered a thumping victory over the BJP’s Hemant Rasane on Thursday.

Mr. Dhangekar, a former five-time corporator, pulled off a thumping win in the BJP’s citadel of Kasba Peth, defeating Mr. Rasane by over 11,000 votes.

A former leader of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Mr. Dhangekar had joined the Congress in 2017.

The bypoll to the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency has been necessitated owing to the death of sitting BJP MLA Mukta Tilak — a scion of Lokmanya Tilak’s family. The bye-election held on February 26 saw a lukewarm voter turnout despite a high-decibel campaign run by both the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

