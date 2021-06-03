Maharashtra announces financial support for children orphaned by COVID-19

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a specially abled boy during a drive at Jai Vakeel Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai

03 June 2021 02:18 IST

The Maharashtra State Cabinet on Wednesday announced a scheme of financial assistance for children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, in which a sum of ₹5 lakh per child will be set up as a fixed deposit.

“If none of the relatives come forward to take care of a child, the child will be taken to care centres. In case, the family members are ready to take up the responsibility, the State government will extend financial aid from the child care scheme,” said Yashomati Thakur, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister.

The scheme will cover those below 18 years who have lost both parents due to COVID-19 since March 1, 2020. Children who had already lost one parent and lost the surviving parent to COVID-19 will also be covered by the scheme.

The Maharashtra government scheme will be in addition to the special PM-CARES initiative announced by the Centre to support orphans.

The amount kept as fixed deposit will be handed over to the individual after the completion of 21 years of age.

Ms. Thakur said that an action plan was being prepared under which the children will be offered psychological support and skill development training. “We had formed a district level task force to look out for such children. We have identified 141 children and few more will be identified soon. We have made the financial provision of ₹10 crore for the scheme,” she said.